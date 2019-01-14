Woman killed in Hualapai Mountains plane crash identified

KINGMAN – A woman who was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday’s plane crash in the Hualapai Mountains has been identified.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported that Heidi Sue Dowland, 38, of Prescott Valley was identified as the woman who perished in the crash that occurred at about 11:45 a.m. near the Mohave County Parks Ranger Station.

The male traveling with Dowland has been identified as Christopher Adam Anderson, 43, of Prescott Valley. Anderson was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later transported to a Las Vegas hospital. He reportedly is in serious condition.

A citizen encountered Anderson on Sunday and was told by Anderson he was involved in a plane crash. MCSO deputies responded to the crash along with MCSO Search and Rescue, AMR, Mohave County Parks, and Pine Lake Fire Department.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are conducting the investigation as to the cause of the crash.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Related Stories