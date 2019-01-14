Lee Williams students raise the (handle) bar for community service

KINGMAN – A community coming together to help its youth is a special endeavor of which a city should be proud, even more so when high schoolers are the ones stepping up to the plate to provide that service.



Career and Technical Student Organizations at Lee Williams High School recently completed a total refurbishment of seven used bicycles that were then sent to the CLUB for YOUth in downtown Kingman.

“We had tons of people who were involved in this project,” said instructor Caleb Presnal. “It was really cool, all I had to do was sit back and watch. These guys took off.”

In preparation for SkillsUSA regional and state competitions set for late February and early April, CTSO (career and technical student organizations) students at Lee Williams needed to get a community outreach project under their belts.

“We were looking for a community project, and we looked at a bike and said, ‘We could do bikes,’” said Gabe Owiesny, CTSO vice president.

Bikes were taken apart, sandblasted and sent to be painted before the students began the process of reassembly.

While the decision for what the project would entail was arrived at without too much trouble, the students collectively said that one of the most challenging aspects of completing the work was gathering all the necessary parts, and then keeping track of them.

Gage Elder said he and his peers would grab a part and put it on a bike in order to ensure it fit properly. If the part didn’t fit, they tried to fix it, and worst case scenario they would switch out one part for another.

“We did it any way we could,” Elder said.

Other issues encountered were in regards to the significant amount of time it took to sandblast the bikes and trying to find enough tires for the project. Thanks to monetary and parts donations, it all came together in the end. The project was helped along by numerous partners including Chris’ Auto Body, Bicycle World, Bicycle Outfitters, Lee’s Uniform, United Way, the Salvation Army and more.

“We had some private donors that stepped up in a major way, too, right at the end when we needed these tires,” Presnal said.

Presnal noted the personal contributions of a few of his students, specifically noting Raymond Worthington and his family, who bought parts when needed. Other students even brought frames and other parts from home.

From start to finish, the project took about a month and a half to complete. About four weeks of that was spent sandblasting.

“This project was not part of our curriculum, therefore, these guys had to do everything I’m asking them to do in the shop and do this on top of that,” Presnal said. “So they were staying after school, they were doing it through lunch time, I had people showing up in the morning. We showed up on Fridays and Saturdays here and there. They spent a lot of time getting these things blasted down.”

Those seven bikes have been delivered to the CLUB for YOUth, and president Bill Ward is grateful for the effort, which he said taught the teenagers the importance of giving back to their community.

“We don’t want to just give them to members because there’s not one for every member,” he said. “So we want to create a project where those who are the top seven will receive the first picks of the bikes. We’re thinking about doing a penny drive for the club, and so the members that raise the most pennies will be the ones to pick a bike out for themselves.”

That way, he said, members learn about setting and achieving goals. He said the project is a good example of a cycle of education.

“The kids at Lee Williams learned something, and now they’ve given it to our club with the intention of kids being able to have fun on a bike, and we’re going to teach them about having to earn what you receive and also setting an achievement goal,” Ward said.