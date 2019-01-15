Blanco trial kicks off with jury selection

KINGMAN – The first-degree murder trial of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco kicked off with jury selection Tuesday, following a mistrial in September and a trial continuance in November.

The mistrial was declared by Judge Rick Lambert in September after a key witness made a statement regarding inadmissible evidence. November’s continuance was due to logistical factors.

On Tuesday, Judge Lambert explained the process of jury selection to prospective jurors, noting that the procedure is to ensure a fair and impartial jury. As of about 2 p.m., 24 prospective jurors remained, with the final count needing to be 12 jurors and 2 alternates.

Prospective jurors were asked about their knowledge of Blanco’s case, perception of law enforcement, whether they know someone involved with the case, whether they or a family member have been employed in law enforcement, whether they or a family member have been victims of or convicted of a crime, and more.

Numerous prospective jurors were excused for multiple reasons. Those included knowing someone involved in the case, that they would believe law enforcement testimony more so than any other testimony, additional preconceived notions about law enforcement and the courts system, and knowing the defendant or a relative of the defendant.

Blanco worked as a property manager and handyman for real estate investor Sidney Cranston Jr., who owned several rental properties around Kingman.

He’s accused of killing Cranston on June 16, 2015, and burying his body on a ranch east of Kingman. Cranston was missing for 19 months before Sanders led FBI agents to the body in January 2017.

The trial is expected to last six or seven days, starting at 9 a.m. each day. However, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 21, court will not reconvene until Jan. 23 after Friday. That means the trial could last until Friday of next week.