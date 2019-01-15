Clean City Commission seeks ways to promote recycling

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will continue discussing how to promote community involvement and recycling, and reusable bag distribution at February’s First Friday at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kingman Police Department training room, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Coleen Haines, Kingman’s public affairs coordinator, is scheduled to attend Thursday’s meeting to speak to methods that the commission could utilize in promoting community involvement.

Commissioners will discuss and could take action on reserving a First Friday booth for February. They will look to develop a schedule for management of the booth, and for obtaining materials that will be distributed to the public.

In other business, the Clean City Commission will discuss commissioner appointments and reappointments, and the commission calendar. A report will also be given regarding the America Recycles Poster and Essay contest. Information is set to be distributed to schools by Jan. 22 with a due date of Feb. 6. Commissioners will review dates and the presentation of prizes for the contest.

Information provided by the City of Kingman