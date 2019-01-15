KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for Kingman effective until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The watch comes with the precipitation that is here today. That drops to a 60 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service reports that flash floods are characterized by a rapid rise of water over low-lying areas, and in some cases, can occur some distance away from where heavy rain fell.

According to the NWS, people should remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS writes on its website. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”

Information provided by the National Weather Service