Horoscopes | January 16, 2019

Birthdays: Kate Moss, 45; Richard T. Jones, 47; Debbie Allen, 69; John Carpenter, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy instead of letting it fuel anger. What you accomplish will make you feel good and prompt you to relax later in the day with someone you love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Intellectual interaction will be the key to getting things up and running. Being able to give and take will help you reach your goal faster and without complications.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A relationship will take a turn that will prompt you to do things differently. Make plans that encourage a closer connection to someone you feel is special.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t make a change for the wrong reason. A realistic approach to partnerships, joint ventures and money matters will deter you from getting involved in something that could lead to financial loss, heartache or injury.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Play time will lift your spirits and help you build enthusiasm to work harder and achieve more. Love is highlighted, and a positive change is heading your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your life simple. Refuse to let anyone upset your world or tempt you to get involved in something that isn’t in your best interest emotionally, physically or financially.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on personal and physical changes that will make you feel good about who you are and the relationships you want to nurture. Make a point to distance yourself from those who bring you down.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Communication can help solve problems, but arguing will not. Stay calm and address issues intellectually and with facts to avoid being pressured by someone who likes to bait you into a conversation that is upsetting.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Positive changes at home will help you put the past behind you. A professional opportunity that comes your way should be considered.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts with someone you live with or would like to go into partnership with. With cooperation, you’ll come up with a plan that will satisfy the needs of you both.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t share your secrets or your plans until you have everything in place. Taking proper steps to protect what you want to do will ensure that no one interferes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something that interests you. The people you meet along the way will offer good advice.