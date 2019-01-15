KRMC strives to be the safest hospital in the area

It’s a second consecutive “C” safety rating for Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that has a mission of assigning hospitals letter grades based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, released its list of Fall 2018 grades in November. KRMC also scored a “C” rating in the Spring 2018 grading cycle.

The local hospital nearly earned a “B” grade, but fell just 0.04 points short of attaining it.

“We have actually done a lot of work on improvements, and the areas we focused on were safety matrices,” said Leslie Juzek, KRMC quality manager. “We put together systems that put in best practices for our patients.”

Other hospitals of interest and their grades are; Havasu Regional Medical Center “B,” Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave “D,” Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott “C”, Flagstaff Medical Center “D,” University Medical Center in Las Vegas “C,” and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas “C.”

Leapfrog scores hospitals under five categories: Infections, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, Safety Problems, and Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff.

KRMC was highest rated among the approximate 2,000 hospitals reporting to Leapfrog in one of the six surgery subcategories, four of six in preventing errors, two of four in safety problems, and two of six in staff subcategories.

“Our focus from the board and CEO is to improve and promote safety,” Juzek said. “It’s bottom up and top down. It’s in our culture to promote patient safety.”

The hospital did record one “worst hospital score,” which was in the surgery category. KRMC scored a 2.15 in “Accidental cuts and tears,” which represents the number of times patients experienced accidental cuts and tears in the abdominal or pelvic region during a procedure for every 1,000 people discharged.

Leapfrog acknowledges there is always a chance for a cut or tear mishap, especially when doctors use a tube to look into a patient’s body.

“We look at root causes,” Juzek said. “We take preventative action and have a structure for holding people accountable for things we feel people need to a peer review committee.”

The KRMC peer review committee is confidential and allows for the continuing improvement of doctors. Physicians make up the committee, and they review other physicians.

As in past grades, KRMC had below average scores in C. diff and MRSA infections. For every MRSA infection expected, KRMC had 2.795 actually happen. The hospital registered 1.339 C. diff infections for each one expected.

MRSA is a staph bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics. It’s found in bed linens or medical equipment and can be spread if hands aren’t properly washed.

C. diff is a bacterium and mostly occurs in patients who are or have recently taken antibiotics. Contaminated equipment and/or improperly washing hands are the most likely ways patients are infected.

Juzek explained the hospital staff believes the struggles to control these infections are actually reporting malfunctions. She said infected patients who come into hospital should not be reported alongside those who are infected while at KRMC.

“We have to put in systems and preventative actions so that we are only capturing hospital acquired (infections),” Juzek said. “We’ve developed initiatives, we monitor every day, and we’re improving on our corrective actions to see what we can do to improve.”

The Leapfrog Group does its work because it wants consumers to choose the safest hospital to seek care. KRMC wants its patients to know it strives to be that safest hospital.

“Our safety system has improved by joining a patient safety organization,” Juzek said. “It’s a federally protected process, and it allows us to improve.”