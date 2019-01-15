Mohave County Sheriff's deputies investigate death of Oklahoma woman

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the Jan. 10 death of an Oklahoma woman.

Collinsville resident Tammie Cobb, 56, was found Jan. 2 when she was reported lying on the ground outside a Kingman business. The nature of Cobb’s injuries was not disclosed on Monday, but according to the report, Cobb was transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical care. She died from her injuries eight days later.

Cobb’s death was identified as suspicious, according to deputies, and remains under investigation.

Information provided by MCSO