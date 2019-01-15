Prep Roundup: Tigers fall short on the road against Northwest Christian

KINGMAN – Two region losses by no more than six points is a tough way to start the New Year.

The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team knows that all too well after dropping a 60-54 setback Monday night to No. 18 ranked Northwest Christian (6-4, 4-0 3A West Region).

The six-point loss comes after a 67-65 setback to third-ranked Wickenburg (10-0, 4-0) last Monday.

The No. 19 ranked Tigers (5-4, 1-2) don’t have much time to dwell on the close loss though, as they’ll host 33rd-ranked Kingman (3-7, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Girls Basketball

Northwest Christian 36, Academy 29

At Northwest Christian, the Lady Tigers couldn’t keep a three-game win streak alive Monday in a 36-29 setback to the 19th-ranked Lady Crusaders (5-5, 3-1 3A West Region).

No. 27 ranked Kingman Academy (6-3, 2-1) has a tough home contest against eighth-ranked Kingman (9-1, 3-0) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.