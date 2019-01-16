Arizona families to receive February SNAP benefits early

PHOENIX – Arizona families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of February will be available as early as today.

Arizona SNAP benefits will be issued to households according to an alphabetical schedule over a 4-day period until Sunday.

“These are not additional benefits, but represent an early one-time benefit to help households that may be impacted by the partial federal government shutdown,” Angie Rodgers, president and CEO of Arizona Association of Food Banks, said.

New applicants or anyone reapplying should submit applications as soon as possible and by the end of the month.

Rodgers said individuals and families needing emergency food can find assistance at food banks across the state.

The Kingman Area Food Bank is located on 2930 Butler Ave. For additional food bank location, visit www.azfoodbanks.org.

For questions on benefits or additional assistance, visit www.healtharizonaplus.gov or www.wildfireaz.org.

Information provided by Association of Arizona Food Banks