Obituary | Kathleen Sturtevant

Kathleen Sturtevant passed away Jan. 11, 2019, in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 79.

She was born in Gloversville, New York and grew up in both New England and Maryland. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Andrews University and her master’s degree in education in California. She enjoyed teaching English and Social Studies at Gage Middle School in Riverside, California for over 30 years.

She was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Republican Party. She enjoyed the Lakers, shopping, traveling through Europe, horseback riding, See’s Candy, going out to eat and reading her Bible daily.

After retiring in California, she moved to Kingman, Arizona and lived there for her last eight years. She loved teaching Sabbath school and children.

She is survived by her brother; James O’Brien, daughters; Gina Guidi and Patty Olivas, and son-in-law; Mark Olivas. She also is survived by four grandchildren; Jimmie Page, Chris Olivas, Bobby Olivas, and Mike Olivas, as well as two cats; Dori and Cookie.

Her memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Kingman Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3180 White Cliffs Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.