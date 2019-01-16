Tuesday’s rainfall breaks daily record, more rain to come

KINGMAN – It was raining cats and dogs Tuesday, which caused road closures and broke daily precipitation records. According to the National Weather Service, Kingman reported .82 inches of rainfall breaking the daily record of .5 inches back in 1935.

According to the Mohave County Flood Control District, Coyote Pass and Hualapai Mountains received .91 inches of rainfall; Mohave Wash over by Walmart received .79 inches of rainfall and over by the airport there was a recorded total of .71 inches.

Don’t put away those umbrellas just yet.

Chelsea Kryston, NWS meteorologist, said rain is expected in Kingman tonight, and last through Thursday. She said to expect a total of .20-.30 inches.