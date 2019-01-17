The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Event Calendar | January 18, 2018

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness is Sunday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. (Daily Miner Photo)

  • Originally Published: January 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

    • SATURDAY

    Stockton Hill Craft Fair/Swap Meet

    8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 702-373-7694.

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. gates open, 8:30 a.m. practice at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Set in Stone

    2 - 4 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History & Art, 400 W. Beale St. 928-715-0288.

    SUNDAY

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. gates open, 8:30 a.m. practice at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    MONDAY

    Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention

    11 a.m. - noon at Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. 928-530-8869.

