Rants and Raves | January 18, 2019

Remember, we’re all in the same race: Those wanting to spend time debating the merits of the wall are family members whose loved one has been killed by an illegal. This greatest country on Earth (not by accident) is deserving of extra work to legally live here.

Trump pleads for wall money: Wrong! Trump has made all the concessions (lowered amount, offered DACA concessions, changed to bars). Schumer and Pelosi were for $40 billion for a wall a few short years ago. What happened? Trump was elected. They’re two-faced and evil.

More than 100 Arizona charter schools could close: Yet these “schools” gobble up public school funds faster than our lawmakers can give it to them. Follow the money!

Veteran housing project gets necessary rezone: Terrible idea. Why build it near zero services? Also, many of these veterans are battling drinking-related issues, so why build next to a convenient store that serves over 400 types of beer? Rethink this location!

Veteran housing: Veterans, lets for once show some gratitude. Here we have a group who wants to build housing for you, yet you don’t like the location. It seems to me from various endeavors by many you are never satisfied with anything!



Clinton’s wall: Check history. Didn’t President Bill Clinton build a wall between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico? So why is there so much complaining about President Trump. I’m in favor of immigration when one follows the process in coming to this country.

Veteran in need: Glad to read that the veteran got help and is now on his way. Those of you who do not think this is a good thing and shows what the Kingman people are made of, shame on you.

The illegal immigrant story Trump isn’t telling you: Have we not seen through Trump yet? All hat, no cattle.