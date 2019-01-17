Super Blood moon eclipse to glow red over U.S. in coming days

AccuWeather has issued a reminder that an astronomy event will happen in mid-January. The moon will turn red during a total lunar eclipse.

This is reportedly the only total lunar eclipse of the year. It will be visible in the skies of all of North America and South America, as well as part of Europe and Africa, on the night of Jan. 20 into the early hours of Jan. 21.

As the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, it will gradually turn rusty orange to deep red in color, earning it the nickname of a “blood moon.”

The entire eclipse, including the partial phases, will last between 7:36 p.m. and 12:48 a.m. However, the total phase when the moon will appear red will only last a little over an hour, between 9:41 p.m. and 10:43 a.m.

This will be the last total lunar eclipse visible anywhere in the world until May 26, 2021, AccuWeather noted.