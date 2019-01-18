Recall: Wood particles found in Perdue Foods ready-to-eat chicken nuggets

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday, Jan. 18 that Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 68,244 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically wood.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, but specific locales were not available at this time. The issue was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints that wood was found in the product.

A complaint was also reported to FSIS consumer complaint monitoring system. FSIS was notified by the firm Thursday, Jan. 17.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The ready-to-eat chicken nugget items were produced on Oct. 25, 2018. The 22-oz. plastic bag package of Frozen “PERDUE SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets Gluten Free” has a “best by” date of Oct. 25, 2019 and UPC Bar Code “27245-80656” on the label.

Information provided by USDA