Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Stop worrying!

Has worrying ever changed the outcome of a situation?

Hi, this is Eunice with Diet Center.

Worrying involves anxious feelings about the future. Are you worried you won’t meet your goals or not lose weight in time for a special event? Worrying is a nonproductive use of thoughts and time. Think about what is accomplished with the energy put into worrying. When was the last time you worried about your clothes fitting? Did it affect the outcome? Of course not.

Either your clothes will fit, or they won’t; you’ll either change your outfit or you won’t. You are neither “good” nor “bad” if your clothes don’t fit. Feelings of guilt are not going to change that.

Instead of wasting energy on worrying, become aware of these times. Decide if you are enjoying yourself from an experience. If not, learn from your experiences and move on. Avoid making harsh judgements about yourself when making decisions. Try to free up your energy from worrying and invest it into the development of a positive attitude and growth of healthy behaviors.

If you worry that you will overeat, here is an idea for you to try.



After finishing a meal, or if you crave a snack, brush your teeth and tongue. The fresh taste of mint toothpaste will help curb your appetite. You’ll be more likely to resist eating anything because you want to keep your teeth clean and retain that fresh feeling. You probably won’t enjoy the taste of food mixed with that mint flavor in your mouth.

If it’s inconvenient to brush your teeth (you’re at work or at the mall), carry mints or chewing gum. Sugar-free mint gum and sugar-free breath mints can also give you that fresh mint taste with very little calories.

If you worry that you aren’t getting enough exercise, here is a fun idea.

A jump rope may be one of the most effective pieces of exercise equipment you could own and very cost effective. Many fit athletes use jump ropes in training. Jump ropes help shape and tone muscles and legs, help burn fat and define muscles. And it’s great cardio. The best part is that you’ll be shaping up while having fun! It’s convenient enough to have in the house. You can also tie it around your waste while you take a walk to the park and jump rope there.

You can even add some variety to it by changing the pace, twirling the rope backwards, or crossing your arms over. Have fun like in your childhood while you get your body fit. If that’s impractical for you, walking can be fun and is also great exercise.

Rather than worrying about something, come up with a solution and try to apply that into your life.

