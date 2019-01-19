Behind the Monument: Engine 3759

It may be a monument in Kingman, but it is also a monument to Kingman. To the heart of the community, the hard-working citizens, the proud families and business owners, it represents the sturdy spirit that makes up those living in the desert.

Engine No. 3759 stands just as proudly at the crossroads, a testament to the community’s ability to, quite literally, pull together.

Powered by steam

Locomotive Park. The entrance to downtown Kingman from the west. Sitting proudly, rain or shine, in between Route 66 and Highway 93, is a beautiful piece of engineering.

Engine No. 3759, a mighty steam engine from an era nearly 100 years ago. An era of iron horses that sped across thousands of miles, an era that has always been entwined with Kingman.

But just what is No. 3759, besides one of the most photographed landmarks in Kingman?

Engine 3759 was built in 1928 by Baldwin Locomotive Works of Eddystone, Pennsylvania at the cost of $100,064. It went into service in 1929 for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company.

The engine’s regular run was from Kansas City to Los Angeles, an approximately 1,800-mile trip, and did that 10 times a month. This run was largely a passenger service with Kingman as the water-stop on the engine’s eastward journey.

The engine could travel up to 100 miles per hour, but tended to average about 54.3 while heading east, and slightly higher at 60.2 mph while heading west. The 108-feet long, 468,800 pound engine was converted from steam to oil fuel in 1941.

Engine No. 3759 was one of the last steam locomotives in regular use, making the last run from Barstow to Los Angeles in 1957. After 28 years of service, the old engine had traveled 2,585,600 miles.

It was through the efforts of former Mayor E.J. McCarthy and George Getz that the engine made its way to its permanent home at Locomotive Park. It was a multi-year process, going through a few presidents of the Chamber of Commerce, before the old engine made its last trek to Kingman.

“When this engine was built in 1929, it was the latest and largest type, known as series 3700. It is also the largest to be given to any city by Santa Fe,” McCarthy said. “And it was the last steam engine used in the Santa Fe system.”

The generous gift still had to get into the park, however, and that was a bit trickier.

Santa Fe section crews laid a temporary rail line across Route 66 to the park. Hundreds of people created a traffic jam as the giant rolled across the track to its home on a concrete slab.

As soon as the engine was across the street, the track was torn up. It was the shortest-lived railroad line that the Santa Fe had every built, lasting for about 45 minutes.

The official dedication of “old 3759” took place Aug. 3, 1957.

In 1984, Engine No. 3759 was officially placed on the National Register of Historic Sites.

The addition of caboose No. 999520

The engine and tender stood alone in the park for about 30 years, until the Downtown Merchants Association, the City of Kingman and the community rallied together to bring in a caboose.

In September 1986, the City of Kingman received information from the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company regarding the request for a surplus caboose. The city wanted to capitalize on that opportunity, especially for a park that received thousands of visitors a year, and to this day still stands as a focal point for city-wide events.

That year, the “Caboose Fund” began in full swing. From raffles, to donations, to merchandise, everyone was going caboose crazy.

Donations poured in, both literally and figuratively, from all areas of the community. Michael DeLance poured his entire spare-change collection of six years into the caboose fund, students from Manzanita raised $75 for the fund, and a city council member donated his entire city council paycheck to the fund, all $46.15 worth.

About $17,000 was raised for the caboose, and in May 1987, Kingman got exactly what it wished for.

Caboose No. 999520 was built at Santa Fe’s Topeka, Kansas shop in June 1944. It was originally categorized as CE-2 caboose and was numbered 2122. At the time it was built, the caboose was painted mineral brown and had no Sante Fe logo.

In December 1969 the caboose was rebuilt in San Bernardino and renumbered to 299520. During its operational life, it was used in mainline transcontinental pool caboose services and accumulated over 2.5 million miles by the time it was retired in 1986.

The 39-foot caboose weighs 56,765 pounds.

But just because Kingman now had a caboose to go with No. 3759, didn’t mean it was over quite yet. It still had to get into the park.

And that is where the literal sweat of the community comes into play.

Saturday, May 9, 1987 some 4,000 people showed up at Locomotive Park and another 1,200 of them took rope in hand to move the nearly half-million pound iron creature 30 feet forward to its new resting spot.

“The Great Locomotive Pull” was a spectacular event.

“It would be easy just to bring in some heavy equipment and move the locomotive,” explained Dave Small, then president of the Merchants Association. “but we got to thinking, ‘Why not get the whole town involved?’ After all, this is a community project that’s going to benefit everybody.”

There were games, food and entertainment all planned, and memorabilia was also available at the event.

It took “10 seconds” according to an Arizona Republic photo caption.

Mired in controversy

How can something so beloved by Kingmanites and tourists be surrounded by controversy?

Well, how about someone trying to take No. 3759 away from Kingman?

That’s exactly what happened in the early 1990s when the Grand Canyon Railway offered to trade a smaller engine for Engine 3759. The hope was to get the engine back up in working order and make it part of the Grand Canyon fleet out of Williams.

This proposal drew ire from locals, especially from residents who used to operate the old steam engine. And while some people wanted to see the old train operating again, not many were interested in seeing it leave Kingman.

“Keep our silent tourist attraction in Kingman or bring it alive for our advantage to increase tourism to Kingman by having the trips to the Grand Canyon originate in Kingman,” wrote Walter Mahler in a letter to the editor Feb. 14, 1991.

The Mohave Historical Society was also against this proposal saying that No. 3759 was a part of Kingman.

The arguments for giving the engine to the railway was that it could be an ambassador for Kingman. The train would have been painted and emblazoned with Kingman’s name on it, and there would be an occasional trip into town from Williams as well as a small display at the Williams station. And in the event that the Grand Canyon Railway ever collapsed, Kingman would see the train return.

Alas, the negatives of having such a monument to Kingman history leave town far outweighed any advertising that could have been generated, and No. 3759 stayed right where it was.

The Mohave Historical Society was right, nearly 30 years ago, when it said No. 3759 was a part of Kingman history.

It fits right where it is, at the crossroads of Route 66 and Highway 93, as a monument to what Kingman can accomplish when everyone pulls together.