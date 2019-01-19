The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Event Calendar | Jan. 26-27

Kingman Kut-Ups square dance club, shown here from a past New Year’s Eve dance, will be hosting their 38th annual Route 66 Jubilee Saturday at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

  Originally Published: January 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

    • SATURDAY

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043

    KRMC Senior Health Expo

    9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 928-263-3873.

    Tuff Trucks Scramble Cars

    Noon, gates open. 1 p.m. races start. At the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

    9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

    SUNDAY, Jan. 27

    Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show

    9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.

