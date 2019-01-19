Horoscopes | Jan. 20, 2019

Birthdays: Skeet Ulrich, 49; Rainn Wilson, 53; Bill Maher, 63; David Lynch, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be burdened with responsibilities that don’t belong to you. If you want to make things better, offer kindness and love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk to an expert or relative who can offer you advice about changes you want to make or that are already unfolding around you. Knowing what you are up against will help you navigate your way to victory.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your time and effort into nurturing important relationships. Planning a fun outing with someone you love will bring you closer together.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface and are best controlled by making plans that will keep you busy and motivated to reach a positive goal. Negativity will be what ruins your day, so look at the bright side of any situation you encounter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take some time out just for you or to do something special with someone you love. A relaxing day or going to an event that takes your mind off your troubles will do you good.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make your position clear and surround yourself with people you have more in common with. Eliminate negativity in your life.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s time to make a stand and rely on yourself and your intelligence to help you get to a place where you feel comfortable. If change is required, stop procrastinating and start doing.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Observe what friends and relatives are doing, and consider what might work best for you. Making changes to the way you live or handle your personal finances will ease stress and open a window of opportunity.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Move things around at home and clear a space to use for your personal enjoyment or a project you want to start. A personal lifestyle change should be high on your list.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your best to get along and to compromise in order to get what you want. What you do for someone will encourage him or her to return the favor.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Schedule something you enjoy doing with someone you love.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do for others will be gratifying as long as you set boundaries and you don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Choose to do things your way to avoid letting someone else take credit.