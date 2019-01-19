Miner Editorial | Taking a page from their book

Honesty, compassion, respect, responsibility and courage. Five relatively simple words all used to define and build good citizenship, something that is taught throughout a person’s life by their family and their teachers.

And something Kingman’s youth have in spades.

This past week, students from Lee Williams were recognized for giving to those in need, specifically giving to youth in need.

The Kingman Daily Miner editorial board wants to commend those Lee Williams students, as well as all youth in our community who have been extending that helping hand to their younger counterparts.

Every year, the Kingman Academy High School cheerleaders lead a camp for younger students interested in cheer. This all accumulates at a final football game where the little ones cheer right alongside those high school students.

Those younger students didn’t just learn cheers at camp, though.

They learned how to give.

With a little time, a little patience, a little compassion, they were shown how to help the next generation, the next batch of cheerleaders, the next batch of students, the next batch of citizens. And while they may be walking away with the cheers in mind, they will remember what those older students taught them.

They were given a positive role model. Someone to look up to. Someone to emulate when it is their turn to lead camp.

These young people are practicing good citizenship. They are giving back to the community in a very powerful and meaningful way: they are giving children someone to look up to.

Elementary school students look with starry eyes upon high school students, it’s just the nature of things. They watch and learn and emulate what they see these older students doing, and to have a section of these older children giving back, donating time and money to the community, that sends a very strong message to the youngest among us.

Show compassion and the will to help others.

Everyone, from teenager to college student to adult to senior citizen, should look at what these students are doing and take a page from their book.

Give back. Be kind. Donate time, or energy if you can’t donate funds. Lead your peers, children, or grandchildren by example. Practice good citizenship, just like we encourage our youth to do.

And then practice it some more, until you excel.

Be the good you want to see in the world.