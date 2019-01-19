Obituary | Colleen Yvonne McConley Famoso

Colleen Yvonne McConley Famoso of Kingman, Arizona passed away Jan. 7, 2019 at her home with family beside her. She was the youngest child born to the late Ira Lee McConley and Betty Jo Ward on Jan. 13, 1949 in Atascadero, California.

Colleen attended Mohave Union High School and later studied at Phoenix College. She lived many places but called Kingman her home. She loved her family ever so much and they were her first priority.

She met the love of her life and best friend Lou Famoso in 1981, they married in 1986. She thrived in her career as lead shipping and receiving administrative coordinator at Caravan Facilities Management, LLC.

She lived a full life and experienced many things.

She was a talented artist, she raced cars, she was a trained first responder and enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. She adored cooking for family and friends, always making more than enough. She was sweet on Boston Cream Pie and she favored carnations. She will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her husband; Lou Famoso, sister; Elizabeth Camp(Bill), children; Steven Walsh(Stephanie), Laurie Jo McAfee(Alex), Emmy Lou Famoso(Josh), Elizabeth Josephine Tefft(Justin) and Shalina Rae Campo(Renn). She is also survived by step-children; Gina Marie Famoso and Christopher Louis Famoso(Suzie), grandchildren; Steven, Timothy, Mattie, Zack, Aiden, Christian, Ramsey, Ryon, Raelynn, Emerald, Zach, Silus and Tori. Great-grandchildren; Wyatt and Luke, Countless cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.

A service celebrating her life will be held at Central Church, 112 N 4th St., in Kingman, Arizona at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.