Obituary | James Dale (Jim) Vandavier

James Dale (Jim) Vandavier passed away Dec. 25, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born June 4, 1929 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Arthur and Laura Vandavier.

Jim married Roberta (Penny) Dye in December of 1955 in Kingman, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother; John Vandavier. A Korean War Veteran, Jim is best remembered as a former teacher and coach at Kingman High School and was Mohave County School Superintendent from 1976 to 1988.

Jim is survived by his sons; James (Doug) Vandavier and Greg Vandavier (Debi), both of Kingman, Arizona, granddaughters; Megan and Stacy Martello of Houston, Texas, granddaughter; Emily Vandavier of Mesa, Arizona, grandson; Spencer Vandavier of Flagstaff, Arizona and long-time companion; Freida Reed of Kingman, Arizona and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb.2, 2019, at St. John’s Methodist Church, in Kingman, Arizona.