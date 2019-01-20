Cellphone records examined in murder trial

KINGMAN – One primary area of focus in the murder trial of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco involves pinning down the locations for the cellphones of the defendant and the man he is alleged to have killed, Sidney Cranston Jr., on the day of the latter’s disappearance.

Blanco is accused of killing Sidney Cranston Jr. on June 16, 2015, and of burying his body on a ranch east of Kingman.

Call detail records obtained by the Kingman Police Department and the FBI in an attempt to pin down the location and movement for the cellphones of Blanco and Cranston on the day of his disappearance played an important role in the first week of trial.

FBI Special Agent Geoffrey Young, of the Cellular Analysis Survey Team, testified that on June 16, 2015, the phones of Blanco and Cranston were both in downtown Kingman around lunchtime before moving east to the area where U.S. 93 intersects with I-40. Young said that Blanco’s phone spent a “significant amount” of time at that second location. Also, call detail records track cellphones themselves, not the individual holding them.



“It didn’t just turn around and come right back,” Young said of Blanco’s cellphone. “It spent a significant amount of time there.”

The area of the alleged murder, a ranch on Blake Ranch Road, is a few miles away from that U.S. 93 and I-40 intersection. Blanco, a handyman, had told law enforcement that he was in the vicinity of U.S. 93 and I-40 because he was on his way to another property before realizing he needed to run around to attend a City Council meeting.

However, the records don’t pin down exactly where a cellphone was at a given time, but rather give an estimated distance a cellphone was from the closest reception tower. The records also don’t allow those examining them to determine if two phones were in the same car, as they provide a general location.

Defense attorney Robin Puchek also noted, through his cross examination of witnesses, that call detail records were not obtained for Bill Sanders, the man who eventually led law enforcement to Cranston’s body.

Sanders entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to tampering with evidence and concealment of a dead body in exchange for his testimony regarding how he helped Blanco bury Cranston’s body near a shed on the 240-acre ranch owned by Don Bishop.

Blanco’s trial will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Rick Lambert.