City management may be in NACFD’s future

KINGMAN – How the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District is managed could be in for a major transformation in the upcoming weeks or months.

The City of Kingman has sent a Management Services Proposal to the NACFD Board of Directors, and Mike Collins, NACFD board member and clerk, said the proposal will be on the agenda and could be an actionable item during the board’s regular meeting Thursday. The time of the meeting was not posted by NACFD as of Sunday.

“The goal of the board is to put strong management in the fire department,” Collins told The Daily Miner. “We want the department to have strong leadership, and this is definitely an option.”

In exchange for fire management services, the City of Kingman is asking for $150,000 annually for at least a two-years to get the relationship off the ground, according to the City’s proposal.

It states the KFD fire chief “may provide management services to the District in all areas” and staff members from both KFD and NACFD will be used at the chief’s “discretion to provide analysis and process development and implementation for improved services providing full administration services to the District.”

“I’m not leaning either way,” Collins said about voting to accept or not accept the proposal. “I do believe the City has strong leadership, a strong department, offers value through training officers, and are proactive thinkers.”

As part of the proposal, the City will provide NACFD with a fire chief that has “the required professional qualifications, expertise, and experience in leading, managing, and administering a professional, full-service Fire District.”

Getting a permanent, qualified fire chief has been problematic for NACFD since it fired Wayne Eder in March. NACFD tested two applicants in November and another two applicants about two months prior, but didn’t pursue any for the job.

“I’ll tell you we haven’t been getting applicants for fire chief due to negative publicity,” Collins said. “Obviously, we have to evaluate our options.”

NACFD has dealt with board members being jailed and convicted for conflicts of interests. Eder is charged with conflict of interest, and his case is still winding through Mohave County Superior Court. Another board member was removed by the courts because he did not have a residence in the district.

The proposal says NACFD will be responsible for the employees including “compensation, workers’ compensation, benefits, retirement, employment policies, and discipline.” The City’s appointed fire chief will “have the authority to hire, fire, and discipline personnel employed by the District, subject to the District’s employee policies.”

Collins expressed there would be income worries should the City move forward annexing territory that is now under NACFD jurisdiction.

“Airport annexation would be a huge concern,” he said. “That would stifle us on the financial side.”

The proposal included a bullet-point list of 13 more categories the City would be responsible for or handle on the behalf of NACFD. Those include board – City Council relations, risk management, and community risk management.

The Daily Miner left messages for NACFD board member Sue Wilkin, but calls were not returned.

If the NACFD Board of Directors approve the proposal, it would need to be approved at the City level.