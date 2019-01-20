City receives grant for WWII radio tower

KINGMAN – Council at its last meeting accepted a $10,000 State Historic Preservation Office pass-through grant to help complete a historic preservation plan for the airport’s airfield flight tower that dates back to World War II.

The 54-foot tower served the airfield from 1943 to 1945. Rob Chilcoat, former curator of the Kingman Army Airfield Museum, told The Daily Miner in a previous interview that the tower was first slated to go to Roswell, New Mexico, but ended up in Kingman because of an existing need. Its purpose was to monitor planes in flight, and during take offs and landings.

“We really want to make that industrial park and that airport something special,” said Gary Kellogg, City economic development director, in August. “We started looking at ways to do that. We’ve got this true asset in the state and in the country because of what it meant during World War II, so let’s not pass that up. Let’s do something special with this tower.”

Plans for the radio tower could also entail work on other buildings at the airport that would complement its historic significance. One idea previously noted was to make the interior of the terminal building resemble a WWII officer’s club.

The $10,000 grant requires the City match 40 percent, or $6,667. Those funds required authorization of a budget transfer from the airport budget to the tower grant account. Documents included in the agenda show that architectural services for the preservation plan were performed by Otwell & Associates Architects.