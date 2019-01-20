‘Glass’ is an insult to the word flop

Here is a movie built on the success of two other movies: “Split” and “Unbreakable.” And it doesn't amount to half of either one. James McAvoy plays Kevin Wendell Crumb, the character with a multitude of personalities referred to as “the horde.” In “Split,” Crumb held a couple of late teen girls hostage. Throughout the movie his character would change personalities. McAvoy did the same here but with a little more focus on the transition. And this is where McAvoy shines. His ability to change from an id-driven beast to an innocent 9-year-old girl is amazing, and you can watch his facial features change as he makes the transition. It doesn't appear to be CGI-driven, it looks so natural.

The movie starts where McAvoy has several cheerleaders in captivity. Enter Bruce Willis as the “Overseer,” an under-the-radar hero saving people from mundane crimes like strong arm robbery and the like. Willis is assisted by his movie son Joseph Dunn (Spencer Treat Clark) doing computer detective work while Willis patrols areas looking for crime. Willis is determined to find the captured cheerleaders. As he walks crowded sidewalks, Willis brushes the hands of passersby and gets a “feeling” that gives him insight. Willis happens upon McAvoy and gets an impression of where the girls are held. Dressed in a hooded raincoat, Willis frees the cheerleaders and fights McAvoy. I've seen better fights on the Three Stooges. Mostly pushing, shoving, a few punches, poorly choreographed and even boring. You don't see the cheerleaders escape. You do see McAvoy and Willis fall out a window and into the waiting arms of law enforcement and Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson).

Paulson captures them and takes them to Raven Hill Psychiatric Research Hospital. During the course of their stay she continues to tell them they are not superheroes but instead just normal people. All the features they have, superhero things they've done, are easily explained away. Paulson's character is bland, unexciting and boring. Her lines come out as if she was just reading them for the first time. Now we're introduced to Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) whose character appears sitting in a wheelchair in what could only be described as a vegetative state. But when no one is looking, Glass is adept at getting out of locked areas, into locked areas and accessing anything his heart desires. When Glass does talk he has the unique Samuel L. Jackson kind of drawl that gives you the impression he knows it all. Toward the end of the movie Jackson does do a sort of epilogue where he actually explains his plan to put McAvoy and Willis together to fight and display their superhero qualities for the world to see. Mr. Glass's failing is not his intelligence. His bones are brittle and easily broken.

Glass has engineered a successful escape plan. But the fight between McAvoy and Willis takes place at the hospital and not the public arena he hoped for. The fight itself is a shoving match at best. Maybe a few camera shots to illustrate each superhuman abilities, but poorly done. Ninety minutes into the movie I'm looking at my watch. The story is still laying the groundwork. For those that have seen “Split,” why does the lone survivor come back to see McAvoy and seemingly care for him? The movie seems to end several times and then keeps going. Throwing in tidbits to seed perhaps another movie based on hints given by Paulson?

There was certainly a fight happening in the theater and I'm afraid it wasn't on the screen. It was the fight between the comfortable chairs and my eyelids. To say “Glass” was a flop insults the word flop. The only redeeming feature of losing 129 minutes of my life was McAvoy's performance. The movie dragged and I was not entertained. I'll give Glass 1 out of 5 Miners.