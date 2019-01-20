Horoscopes | Jan. 21, 2019

Birthdays: Booboo Stewart, 25; Ashton Eaton, 31; Emma Bunton, 43; Geena Davis, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn from mistakes, and consider the best way to improve what you have to offer. An act of kindness will make you feel good as well as make a difference to someone struggling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let emotions get in the way of your responsibilities. A problem can be fixed if you are open about what you want to see happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want change, make it happen. Refuse to let someone bully you or lead you astray.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Step outside your comfort zone and see what life has to offer. Look at possible partnerships and how you can work alongside someone who will contribute as much as you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A playful, energetic attitude will lead to success. Network and socialize with people who are as enthusiastic as you are, and good things will transpire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t mince words when dealing with youngsters or seniors trying to take advantage of you. Set a standard that will ensure everyone stays in line and takes care of his or her responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may want change, but some of the people your choices will affect may not. Get the go-ahead before you make a move that may cause havoc.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look at all sides of a situation and you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage others to pitch in and help. Don’t let someone from your past cause problems that will upset your current friendships or a love relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll attract plenty of attention. Put your energy into something constructive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll face opposition if you are too vocal about what you plan to do. Focus on perfecting your plans before you decide to share.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your best foot forward. Partnerships, professional gains and personal change are within reach.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy wisely. You can get into an argument or you can make good use of your time.