Kingman Photo | Going to Dogs ... and Cats

(From left) Founder and Treasurer Cherie Dalynn at the no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary For The Luv Of Paws, Santa’s helper Chris Marie and helper-elf Eddie Marks, pose Hula, the facility mascot, and “Waddles” (who is available for adoption) and the donations gathered during a pet food and Toys for Tots drive at Meriwether’s home in Golden Valley. Chris Marie and her husband Butch Meriwether dropped off $2,174 and 2,610 pounds of dog and cat food to the Sanctuary and no-kill facility located at 8115 W. Oatman Highway, in Golden Valley, upon completion of their annual Halloween and Christmas charity drives. Chris Marie says without their friends, neighbors and visitors, none of this successful animal food and toy drive would be possible. Anyone interested in donating cash, pet food, other pet related products or volunteering at For The Luv Of Paws, can call 928-897-7304 or visit their website at http://www.fortheluvofpaws.org. One hundred and sixty-five toys and $269 was also delivered to Toys For Tots that was used to provide local needy children a better Christmas. For further information about Toys For Tots and the Marine Corps League, contact Detachment Commandant Terry Flanagan by at emailing him at commandant@MCL887.org, or call the detachment at 928-897-0953. Both For The Luv Of Paws and Toys For Tots are 501(c)3 non-profit organizations and all donations are tax deductible. (Photo by Butch Meriwether)