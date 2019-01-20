Kingman Photo | Ostberg Selected as Student Rotarian

Julia Ostberg, a senior at Kingman High School, was recently selected by the Kingman Rotary Club as their student Rotarian. Julia was selected because of her dedication and leadership to the Bulldog and Kingman community. She has excelled in the classroom and also on the athletic field. Julia has been a member of the KHS cross country team since her sophomore year and has earned her varsity letter every year. She has also been a member of the soccer and track teams at KHS.



Julia has been an excellent role model and leader at Kingman High School. Some of her activities include National Honor Society, FFA, SALT and volunteering at the food bank. She has received several awards and certifications through FFA and the CTE program at her high school. During her sophomore year she was awarded the Algebra 2 student of the year. Additionally, she is a published poet and shared some of her experiences with the Rotary club.

Ms. Ostberg plans to attend The University of Arizona in the fall of 2019 to study agricultural education. The Kingman Rotary Club is proud to present Julia with this honor and wishes her success in her future endeavors.



