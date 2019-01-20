The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Licenses & Permits | Jan. 21, 2019

The City of Kingman issued nine business licenses for the week ending Jan. 18. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: January 20, 2019 7:20 p.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 11:

    Dick Daugird: Kingman; electric for water well registry.

    Plumbing by Jake: 709 S. Lochiel Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

    Ambient Edge: 4893 N. Jagerson Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton electric package unit.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: 1455 N. Kelly Road, Kingman; demo of all structures.

    Ambient Edge: 2570 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton package unit.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: Golden Valley; demo mobile home, awning and shed.

    A C and Sons: 3120 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; HVAC replacement.

    Stewart Concrete: 8239 S. Aspen Drive, Mohave Valley; garage demolition.

    Gonzos Plumbing: Topock; water heater replacement.

    The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 10:

    Advance Mana & Investment: 3101 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

    Aputus Innovation: 809 W. Jefferson St., Kingman; comm. Tower; $530.

    Truelove Plumbing: 424 W. Beale St., Kingman; gas; $252.

    Ancor Inc of New York: 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; new commercial building; $30,706.

    Ancor Inc of New York: 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A, remodel; $5,243.

    Kingman Properties: 1081 Kathleen Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

    Historic Restoration: 801 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; residential demo; $47.

    Earl Moore: 1010 Selma Drive, Kingman; residential; $25.

    Skyridge Custom Homes: 3843 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $622.

    Romar Electric: 3375 N. Fairfax St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    Truelove Plumbing: 4824 Scotty Drive, Kingman; gas; $50.

    Main Construction: 2144 Delaware Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,279.

    Skyridge Custom Homes: 3843 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,896.

    Angle Homes: 2266 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,211.

    Angle Homes: 3360 Sonora Desert St., new SFR; $4,211.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 18:

    Creative Edge: 345 Sunrise Circle, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Project Movement: 309 E. Beale St., Kingman; fitness and training.

    JoeNormous Transport: 2890 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; loading and unloading movers.

    Mayra’s Clean Houses: 3679 E. Dove Lane, Kingman; cleaning services.

    Pueblo Mechanical & Controls: 6771 E. Outlook Drive, Tucson; heating and air conditioning install.

    Danielle Kregler: 5012 Camelback Place, Kingman; personal trainer.

    AMP Security: American Fork, Utah; alarm systems.

    Handyman Dan: 2800 DW Ranch Road, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

    Intelligrated Communications: 1725 W. Williams Drive, Ste. 60, Phoenix; alarm systems.

