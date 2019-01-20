Martin Luther King Day designated to provide community service

To many, Monday may seem like another day off, but why not use the day to the fullest and provide a service to the community people call home?

A wise man once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘what are you doing for others?’”

Martin Luther King Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia and was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. During his nearly 40 years, he made it his mission to fight for civil rights and put a stop to segregation laws.



In 1983, former President Ronald Reagan, signed a bill designating the third Monday of January as a federal holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1994, congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday a national day of service. The Corporation for National and Community Service lead the effort and made the holiday to empower individuals, strengthen communities and create solutions to social problems and move closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “beloved community.”

Local community members are working toward the “beloved community” aspect and getting together to reach the goal. In order to reach the goal many are using their day off to clean up their local neighborhood or even their favorite hiking trails.

“It’s recognized nationally as a day of service, so many of us are going out on our own to do community service,” Sarah Ferry, Kingmanite said.

After providing a service to the Kingman community, there will be a potluck from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 at the Democratic Central Committee office, 212 N. 5th St. The potluck is open to the public.

“We are meeting up at 6 p.m. for a potluck to share moving quotes, and stories to celebrate the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” Ferry said.

According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, 34 percent of Americans volunteer by donating and help prepare food, 26 percent mentor and 23 percent provide transportation or labor support.

Other ways to participate in the holiday can be to visit state parks. Gov. Doug Ducey announced that all state parks will be free admission to Arizona residents who must show a valid Arizona ID.

“January is a great time to get out and explore the parks in our amazing state, and a three-day weekend is the perfect opportunity,” Ducey said. “I encourage all Arizona residents to visit a state park near them during this special weekend.”

State parks near Kingman are Lake Havasu State Park, Havasu Riviera State Park, Buckskin Mountain State Park, River Island State Park and Cattail Cove State Park.

To find other parks, visit azstateparks.com/find-a-park/.