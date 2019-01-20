Stockton Hill Road project update

KINGMAN – Construction crews tackling the Stockton Hill Road project are expected to move onto southbound laterals by the end of this week, following the completion of northbound lateral work.

The southbound crew this past week was working on main installation, work that will also continue this week. The west intersection of Riata Valley Road is expected to close Wednesday, but will be reopened by the end of the day.

The northbound crew will begin night work at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Stockton Hill Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, Jan. 27. Work should be completed by the morning of Jan. 31. Partial road closures will result from the night work, which is expected to begin at the south half of Gordon Drive and finish with the north half.

The City reminds residents to drive carefully through work zones. The project still retains its expected completion date of April.

Information provided by the City of Kingman