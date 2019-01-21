7 things the Right sees that the American Left pretends it doesn’t

It is astonishing that in this day and age – after nearly 70 years of cable TV, 30 years of conservative talk radio, almost 30 years of the internet, two full decades of broadcast dominance by Fox News, a decade-plus of social media and multiple elections (2010, 2014 and 2016) in which the electorate sent a scathing rebuke to this country’s self-appointed elites – the professional left still thinks that it controls the message; that the truth is whatever they tell us it is, facts be damned.

Every day’s news is filled with lefty “narratives” – progressive propaganda unmoored from the truth – that our media (and other reliably left-wing talking heads) continue to reprint and repeat, as if repetition will make the great unwashed masses in flyover country believe it. The fact that millions of Americans don’t fall for the bill of goods they’re being sold has made the left perpetually irate; its efforts to spin and obscure the truth just don’t work like they used to back in the days of three major networks.

Republicans have historically done a dismal job at fighting back against this. But some are starting to get it. (Sen. Lindsey Graham’s remarkable awakening during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings is one example.) But it takes constant daily pushback to put the truth front and center and keep it there in the face of unrelenting pressure from Democrats and progressives to tell tall tales.

So here is a short list of the things Americans clearly see, notwithstanding the left’s yeoman efforts to pretend that we don’t: