Economic strategy goes before City economic development commission

KINGMAN – The City’s Economic Development and Marketing Commission will hear a report on the City’s meeting with ADOT and will consider approval of an economic development strategy at its meeting at noon Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., in the Hualapai Conference Room.

The commission could approve a Chabin Concepts economic development strategy for the City of Kingman. The City-hired economic development advisers came to Kingman this fall and presented their initial impressions of the City and suggestions for how Kingman can move forward.

Gary Kellogg, economic development director, will update commissioners on a City meeting with representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Commissioners will also hear reports from the airport and industrial park staffs and tourism department. The lease agreement for the Route 66 Association Gift Shop at the Powerhouse will also be addressed.

