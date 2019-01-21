The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
4:33 PM Mon, Jan. 21st
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Economic strategy goes before City economic development commission

Don Schejeldahl of DSG Advisors presented his thoughts on the future of economic development at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park when Chabin Concepts spoke to a small group of citizens in October. (Daily Miner file photo)

Don Schejeldahl of DSG Advisors presented his thoughts on the future of economic development at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park when Chabin Concepts spoke to a small group of citizens in October. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: January 21, 2019 11:46 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The City’s Economic Development and Marketing Commission will hear a report on the City’s meeting with ADOT and will consider approval of an economic development strategy at its meeting at noon Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., in the Hualapai Conference Room.

    The commission could approve a Chabin Concepts economic development strategy for the City of Kingman. The City-hired economic development advisers came to Kingman this fall and presented their initial impressions of the City and suggestions for how Kingman can move forward.

    Gary Kellogg, economic development director, will update commissioners on a City meeting with representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

    Commissioners will also hear reports from the airport and industrial park staffs and tourism department. The lease agreement for the Route 66 Association Gift Shop at the Powerhouse will also be addressed.

    Information provided by the City of Kingman

    More like this story