Horoscopes | January 22, 2019

Birthdays: Beverley Mitchell, 38; Balthazar Getty, 44; Guy Fieri, 51; Diane Lane, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Lead the way to a better and healthier way of living and you will coax others to follow suit. Physical fitness, expanding your awareness and making personal improvements are favored.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on what’s important to you and what will bring the best results regarding prospects. Refuse to let the changes someone else makes interfere with your game plan.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on what and who are advantageous, and consider how best to utilize your skills and experience. An opportunity to work from home or to partner with someone you find mentally stimulating looks promising.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. Walk away from impulsive individuals trying to push you in a different direction.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The relationships you develop will ensure you get the help you require when needed. A personal change will help build confidence.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do things differently. Problems at home or with someone close to you should not be allowed to influence a decision you make or your ability to get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems at home or within a partnership can be expected. Take better care of your health and focus on building your strength, immunity and your reputation.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let your emotions take over. Face-to-face talks, dedication and determination will be required in order to get things done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Refuse to let someone mislead you or cause problems for you and someone you love.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up everything and everyone before you make a move. Time is on your side, so refuse to jump into something because someone is trying to tempt you with an offer based on information that isn’t verified.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Open a dialogue with someone you respect or want to collaborate with. Once you engage in talks, you’ll discover exactly what you need to do in order to bring your idea to the forefront.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Turn a negative into a positive. Much can be accomplished if you dedicate more time to self-improvement.