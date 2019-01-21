It takes a community to end homelessness

“It takes a village to raise a child” is an old African proverb, which means that it takes an entire community of different people interacting with children in order for a child to experience and grow in a safe environment. Although the children in our community certainly need our protection and care, persons with disabilities, the elderly, veterans, and every human being needs to be afforded the comforts of a safe home. For children to learn to care, they need a model that cares.

It is in a community’s best interest to work together comprehensively to create the healthiest, safest community possible. This process brings together local governments, community businesses, landlords, property managers, faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and current and/or formerly homeless persons to develop local solutions to end homelessness.

The Special Needs division of the Arizona Department of Housing was developed to enable the agency to address the housing needs of populations that require comprehensive approaches to housing stability beyond basic affordable housing opportunities. These populations have been identified as those living with HIV/AIDS, serious mental illness, chronic substance abuse, persons and families who are homeless, and victims of domestic violence.

Many baby boomers, including Vietnam veterans, are among those who cannot afford decent housing. It is estimated that 70 percent of those turning 65 are not financially prepared to live comfortably in retirement.

The shortage of rental housing units has been a concern of the Arizona Department of Housing and Catholic Charities Community Services for quite some time. In one effort to alleviate the problems associated with the shortage of affordable housing, ADOH has established a Housing Locator program designed specifically to identify, engage, recruit and maintain relationships with landlords, property managers and owners to increase housing options for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Catholic Charities Community Services has employed the first Housing Locator for Mohave County.

The Housing Locator will identify housing options for the community’s most vulnerable and coordinate between landlords or property managers and service providers to ensure availability of housing resources in the community. This program serves various housing providers and nonprofit organizations throughout Mohave County that assist homeless and low-income individuals and families. By working with landlords, owners, property managers, local government officials, businesses, and community and church leaders, Catholic Charities engages the entire community in solving the homelessness and affordable housing crisis in Mohave County.

The intention is to expand the scope of landlord participation and establish trusting relationships. By educating landlords, owners, and property managers about the various programs available, a healthier community can be created.

Lessors will be educated rent subsidies, housing first, the AZ Landlord Incentive Program (ALIP), and other benefits, as well as providing them support and guidance. The Arizona Landlord Incentive Project provides landlords who participate with compensation to decrease the risk of potential economic losses that might arise from minor damages or unfulfilled leases.

Other benefits to landlords from the Housing Locator Program include free inspections, and the elimination of time and expense for advertising and executing evictions should the lessor decide to participate in one or more of our programs.

Working together, a true difference can be made while creating a healthier, safer environment for our children, the elderly, the disabled, our veterans, and the community overall.

Community forums to disseminate the information about this and other housing programs are in the planning stages.

If you are a landlord, property manager or owner who may be interested in learning more about these programs, please contact Kathy Tittle at 928-310-6749 or ktittle@cc-az.org.

Kathy Tittle wrote article on behalf of Catholic Charities