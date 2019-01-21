The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Property tax value

(Adobe Image)

Rebe Simanson, Golden Valley resident

  • Originally Published: January 21, 2019 7:27 p.m.

    • Please help me understand what benefits do the Golden Valley property owners receive for the yearly property taxes they are required to pay Mohave County every year they own property there?

    The county supervisors recently voted unanimously to NOT pay for improving the roads in Golden Valley.

    For the most part, we have no street lights, lots of uncared dirt roads that these supervisors do not believe should be maintained properly. So exactly what benefits are we taxpayers receiving?

    Please, is there someone out there who can explain this to me?

    What recourse do we have, if any?

