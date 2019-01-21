Lots of news from Arizona Game and Fish

There is a lot of news from the Arizona Game and Fish Department that I think you, the Arizona sportsmen, need to be aware of when planning for fall hunts.

First of all, the department is now accepting online applications for the 2019 antelope and elk draw. Go to www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw” to apply for one of these tags.

Sportsmen must have a valid Arizona hunting license at the time of the application. The regulation book with the hunt number is available online, but printed copies are not available at license dealers at this time.

Applications for these two species will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The department also recommends that sportsmen should consider purchasing Point Guard. This feature allows a sportsman who has drawn for a tag but then finds they cannot use it the option of turning it back in without the loss of accumulated bonus points.

License dealers now allowed to charge “Convenience fees” for license sales

Starting this year, hunting and fishing license dealers will now have the option to charge a “convenience fee” for the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and stamps.

Doug Cummings, AZGFD assistant director for support services, said, “Dealers will have the ability to charge a convenience fee, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will. It will be up to each dealer whether or not they charge a fee.”

The department notes that those dealers choosing to charge a fee must post the amount in an area clearly visible to customers.

Those who purchase licenses, tags, and stamps at regional offices around the state will not be charged the extra fee.

Hunter harvest report now on the back of Arizona big game tags

Arizona has a new permit tag for big game, and one of the features on the newly designed tag is a hunter harvest survey now on the back side of the tag.

On the back side of the top half of the perforated mailing (in the upper right corner) of the tag is the hunter harvest survey.

A hunter can visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Questionairres, or scan the QR code with his or her smartphone, to complete the hunter harvest survey. The hunter must know the hunt number and hunt tag number to complete the survey.

Sportsmen can also call 623-236-7734 to complete a survey.

The department will no longer send out survey cards requesting information on whether a hunter has harvested an animal.

“The department needs the information to estimate the total harvest numbers for each species and lays the groundwork for next year’s hunt permit-tag allocation.”

Archery javelin, deer hunts continue until Jan. 31, youth hunts start Friday

Archers who drew 2019 javelina tags will have until the end of the month to hunt in designated units in Northwest Arizona.

Those who have purchased over-the-counter deer tags can also hunt until the end of the month.

Sportsmen should be aware that beginning Jan. 25, there will be general youth javelina hunts starting in many game management units in Northwest Arizona.

This means archers should be aware there are young hunters in the field, most carrying high-powered rifles.

Having both camo-clad archers and young hunters carrying rifles in the same area can cause safety concerns.

The youth javelina hunts end Feb. 5.

Do you need Arizona Hunter Education?

Members of the Kingman Hunter Education instructor team, led by Jim Rich (928-444-397) teach a number of resident classes each year in both the Kingman area and in Bullhead City. I conduct two supplemental classes a year at the 7 Mile Hill Range.

Instructors are always needed, and I am taking a survey on how many local citizens would become certified instructors if the instructor class was held here in Kingman on a weekend. Give me a call at 928-303-9481 if you’d like to help.

If we had more certified volunteer instructors who only need to participate in two classes a year, we could offer more classes to the youth in our communities.