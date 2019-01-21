New bill could establish film office in Arizona

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bill in the Arizona House of Representatives this month could make it easier for movie studios to film in Arizona.

Arizona is no stranger to Hollywood movies, playing host to productions such as “Transformers,” “Furious 7” and the “Westworld” television series. While the state’s tourism office works with studios under the Arizona Commerce Authority to incentivize filming in Arizona, the new proposed law would give authority over film and media promotion to the governor’s office.

The bill, HB 2258, was introduced this month by representative Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff). If passed, the law would establish “The Governor’s Office of Film and Media,” established in the office of the governor. The office would promote film and media production throughout Arizona, while coordinating with other state and local agencies, or private sector industries, to aid such production.

The director of the new office would be appointed by the governor, and would be required to submit a report each year to the joint legislative budget committee. The report would be required to list the number of Arizona residents employed in full-time film and media productions throughout Arizona, the amount of money spent and revenue generated through film and media production, and the number of such projects that are in progress at the time such a report is given.

According to Lake Havasu City Regional Film Commissioner Jackie Leatherman, Havasu has received tremendous support from the Arizona Commerce Authority. With recent productions by C-SPAN, BBC and Hollywood movie studios, Havasu could continue to be an attractive option for film and media studios in the future.

“A lot of productions take a while to arrange,” Leatherman said. “The film office is a huge asset to all communities throughout Arizona … they advocate to make it easier for companies to film here. They keep budgets low and offer incentives. I hope the new law compliments the Arizona Commerce Authority and what they can do for us.”

The current Arizona Office of Film and Media, revived under the Arizona Commerce Authority in 2016, has worked to promote and market film productions, rather than offering income tax incentives to studios as in other states.

By contrast, New Mexico offers tax incentives to production companies, including a 25- to 30-percent refundable film production tax credit and film crew advancement program. Post-production services in New Mexico could also receive a 25-percent write-off event if producers’ films are shot elsewhere.

The new Arizona Governor’s Office of Film and Media would also be tasked with establishing a program to recruit film and media productions to create jobs and make capital investments in Arizona, potentially giving the state an increased edge in drawing producers to the Grand Canyon State.

The new agency would be terminated on July 1, 2025, under the bill; and the law would repeal itself effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Attempts to contact Thorpe by telephone were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon. Attempts to contact State Representative Regina Cobb were also unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.