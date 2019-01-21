Obituary | Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Mulder

Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Mulder, 80, born Feb. 3, 1938 in Los Angeles and raised in San Luis Obispo, California, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 17, 2019. Liz was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Hulsey, and sister to the late Benjamin Hulsey.

Liz met the love of her life on a blind date (with someone else!). The love of her life was Richard Mulder from a rival high school in Arroyo Grande, California. The two married following their graduations.

Liz lived in California, St. Thomas and St. Croix U.S. Virgin Islands, and Florida before settling in to make her home in Kingman, Arizona. She started her own Farmers Insurance business in Kingman and successfully retired 20 years later.

Liz never met a stranger. She was very community-oriented and social. She was a “life member” of the local chapter of Soroptimists, was involved with a local bunco group, and had many friends whom she cherished. Liz called Journey Church her home and faithfully served there.

Liz is survived by her husband of 63 years; Richard “Dick” Mulder, and her two children; Laurie Bauer and husband Jay Bauer, Deanna Bunn and husband, Carey Bunn. Other family includes six grandchildren plus spouses, and seven great-grandchildren, with more planning their debut this summer! Liz was additionally blessed with several nieces and nephews and more family members and friends than we can count!

To all the friends and family who assisted us through Liz’s illness, we extend our heartfelt gratitude. This was a very difficult time, and your love made all the difference.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank St., Kingman, Arizona, 86409; phone 928-757-4520. Pastor Matt Larson will be officiating. To honor Liz’s wishes, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Journey Church.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.