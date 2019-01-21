Plea deal or trial date for Angel Miguel Bravo

KINGMAN – With plea negotiations in the works following completion of a settlement conference, Judge Derek Carlisle told counsels on the case of Angel Miguel Bravo that his next hearing should be regarding a change of plea, or else the case should be set for trial.

Bravo, 17, and Timothy Joseph Bell, 20, were arrested March 22 after police found the two suspects not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. Law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Bravo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and with assisting a criminal street gang, both felonies.

Bravo will be back in court at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6.

“That date will either need to be a change of plea, the court will need to set it for a change of plea, or the court will set it for a trial,” the judge said.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.