Tucson police arrest officer accused of unlawful sex conduct

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested a Tucson police officer after they say they found evidence he had unlawful sexual conduct with a woman he was investigating.
Tucson police spokesman Pete Dugan says Officer Richard Daniel was arrested Sunday. Authorities say he also tampered with evidence.
The three-year veteran of the department has been placed on leave without pay and served a notice of intent to terminate.
No other details were immediately released.
