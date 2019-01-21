Want to increase the odds of drawing a tag in Arizona? Take a hunter education course

Hunting for big game is a popular sport, and Arizona is blessed to have some of the best public hunting lands in the West.

But tags for all of Arizona’s big-game species are limited and are highly sought by residents and nonresidents alike.

Arizona has a system that basically says every time you are not drawn for a species you’ve applied for, you get a bonus point and these accumulate over time. After five years of continuous valid applications, the sportsman then is given a Loyalty Point. Sportsmen keep that point unless they fail to apply for that species. Failure to apply for a tag every year will mean losing that point and having to start all over again. It’s a good incentive operated by AZGFD to keep people engaged in the application process.

In Arizona, hunters between 10 and 13 years of age are required to have completed and passed a Hunter Education class before they are allowed to hunt big game.

The last way to accumulate permanent bonus points is by taking a Hunter Education class taught by volunteer certified instructors.

There are three ways residents and nonresidents can earn permanent bonus points, which stay with the sportsman forever, unless the commission revokes a point and orders a convicted violator to retake and pass a class.

Bonus points do not guarantee you’ll draw a tag, but can increase the odds of being drawn.

Classroom Classes: Any person 9 years old and up can take a classroom class. They range from 16-40 hours, depending on the instructor team. Students must receive at least an 80 percent on the final to graduate.

Online Field Day: Those 9 and up can take this class. Persons who take this online class pace themselves doing the work and take a test. If they pass, they are given a certificate that allows them to sign up for a field day. At the end of the field day, another test is administered. This class is normally four to five hours.

Bonus Point Field Day: Only those 18 and older can take this class. Students must have taken and passed the online course and have at least three years hunting experience. Students meet instructors at a range and go through a practical exercise that lasts approximately two hours.

Supplemental Class: This class is only offered to nonresidents who have taken and passed Hunter Education in another state since 1980. New Arizona residents are also eligible to take this class if they’ve taken Hunter Education in another state since 1980. Only those students who are at least 14 years old are eligible to take this class. The class is 10-12 hours in length depending on the number of students in the class. This class is only offered twice a year in the Kingman area.

To inquire about the availability of a class, visit the AZGFD website for Hunter Education and look for classroom dates. Pick a date and location you are interested in attending. Classes fill up early and there is no preregistration holds. Classes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.