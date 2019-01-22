City commission approves economic development strategy

KINGMAN – The Economic Development and Marketing Commission unanimously approved the economic development strategy suggested by Chabin Concepts at its meeting Tuesday.

Chabin, the City-hired economic development advisers, came to Kingman in the fall and presented their initial impressions of the City and suggestions for how Kingman can move forward. Those findings were broken down into areas of focus for Kingman, including industry, population serving, downtown, and visitor market.

While promoting economic development will be a long process, Chabin provided some recommendations as to actions Kingman could take that may make a difference in the short term.

The first step for Kingman is to adopt a vision and economic development goals. Chabin recommends that work takes place at a Council work session. Once those goals are in place, the City can utilize action teams for each. Those teams could include City commissioners and staff, as well as partner organizations and agencies.



“Moving these strategies forward and achieving community revitalization is time intensive for an already busy city staff,” Chabin wrote in its draft of the strategy that was included in the commission agenda. “The dedicated participation of partner organizations and community volunteers will be critical to initiating the strategic plan and keeping it going until additional human and financial resources can be committed to the City’s economic development department.”

Support and input from the community as a whole are also important to a successful economic development strategy. Chabin recommends keeping citizens informed by starting a monthly e-newsletter regarding business activity, economic contributions of local businesses and visitor spending, and accomplishments and current statuses of ongoing economic development efforts.

Those efforts could also be relayed to the community through an informational section on the Planning and Economic Development Department’s website.

Other recommendations to move Kingman forward in terms of economic development include instituting team-building training for economic development, eliminating dilapidated properties, and updating the City zoning and development code. Chabin also notes increasing City revenues, which could assist in expanding economic development staff and the marketing budget.

“I think we can achieve most of this,” said Gene Kirkham, commission chair.

The strategy will now go to City Council for approval.