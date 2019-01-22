‘Enormous amount’ of discovery for Dollar General burglary suspect

KINGMAN – Francis William Allison, who is facing more than 30 felony counts in connection with a number of alleged burglaries and robberies throughout the Kingman area, appeared for a pretrial conference before Judge Billy Sipe on Tuesday.





Defense attorney Randall Craig told the judge he is still sifting through an “enormous amount” of information. Allison’s pretrial conference was not for one case, but 10.

Craig said there is a pending plea deal from the state, but that deal can’t be contemplated until he has finished going through discovery.

Allison has been charged with burglary in the third degree and misconduct involving body armor for an alleged theft near the 9000 block of North Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017.

Allison is also facing felony counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in the 7000 block of East Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1. He’s also accused of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of West Highway 68 in Golden Valley on or about June 3.

Additional cases in which Allison is facing felony charges: alleged theft at Dollar General, 3365 Andy Devine Ave., on July 1; reported armed robbery at Byers Liquor on Oct. 3, 2017; reported burglary in the third degree and theft at True Value on Sept. 10, 2017; alleged burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor in a Dec. 24, 2017 incident at Dollar General, 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road; accused of armed robbery of Dollar General at 4405 Stockton Hill Road on April 12.

Anthony Scott Axton and Preston Earl Milks are also defendants in a number of the cases listed above.

Allison will be back in court for another pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Feb. 11.