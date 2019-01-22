Horoscopes | January 23, 2019

Birthdays: Tiffani Thiessen, 45; Mariska Hargitay, 55; Gail O’Grady, 56; Richard Dean Anderson, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of your responsibilities before someone complains. You are best to keep busy and to avoid lengthy conversations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): How you approach your work and deal with others will make a difference to the way things unfold. Mingle with people who can help you get ahead.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Own what you do and say, and stand by your promises. How you handle others will make a difference, so refrain from using emotional manipulation, even if it’s tempting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Experience new people, places and pastimes, but don’t lose sight of who you are and what you are striving to become. Trust is essential.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on what you need to accomplish and use your skills and experience to reach your goals. Celebrate your accomplishments with someone you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and do things that will open your mind to new ideas and possibilities. Listen to what others have to say, but don’t buy in to someone else’s dream when you should be focusing on your own.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let someone disrupt your world. Look inward and make changes that will help you be at your very best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Open your mind and listen to what others say. Once you have all the facts, make a decision based on what you feel you can live with and walk away from anyone or anything you don’t consider to be good for you.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what you want and how best to get it while sticking to a set budget and not jeopardizing your position or your reputation. Don’t believe everything you hear, and stick to the truth to avoid backlash.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Push for what you want. Emotional deception regarding contracts and money will unfold if you are gullible or too trusting.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of matters that could hold you back. Question anyone who shows signs of inconsistency or tends to exaggerate.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of yourself. Do whatever it takes to limit excessive behavior, and concentrate on a better fitness routine that will encourage you to distance yourself from bad influences and people who are emotionally draining.