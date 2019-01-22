Lung Screening Can Save Your Life

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month— a good time to remind people about technological advances that can help people survive lung cancer.

More people die from lung cancer than from any other type of cancer. It kills three times as many men as prostate cancer and two times as many women as breast cancer. Unfortunately, over 400 Americans die of lung cancer every day.

Lung cancer is often caught too late, which is one reason why it’s so deadly. It can start and grow for quite some time without any symptoms. Once symptoms are noticed, the cancer is usually advanced and often incurable.

The good news is that with advances in imaging technology, we now have a screening test that can detect lung cancer at earlier, more survivable, stages. The test involves a painless low-dose computed tomography scan (called low-dose CT), which produces a detailed picture of your lungs and airways. This innovative technology administers up to 80% less radiation than conventional CT scans.

Low-dose CT was approved for Medicare reimbursement by the federal government in 2015. Since then, statistics are beginning to show a promising drop in lung cancer deaths nationwide.

Who should be screened?

Lung cancer screening is not recommended for everyone. However, you may be a candidate for screening if you are:

• Age 55-77 years old

• A current smoker or quit smoking within the last 15 years

• Have a smoking history of at least 30 pack-years (1 pack a day for 30 years, 2 packs a day for 15 years, etc.)

Please talk to your doctor about your smoking history and risks for lung cancer to see if you qualify for screening.

Most medical insurance plans (including Medicare and AHCCCS) cover low-dose CT scans to screen for lung cancer in high-risk patients.

If you do not have health insurance or if your insurance does not cover low-dose CT screening, KRMC offers the test at an affordable self-pay rate. Please contact the KRMC Lung Nodule Clinic at 928-681-8736 for details.

Monitoring lung “spots”

Lung cancer screening can sometimes reveal a small spot on the lungs called a lung nodule. Lung nodules may also be detected when people undergo medical imaging for other health conditions.

Most lung nodules are not cancer, but rather scar tissue from a previous infection or minor injury. But, some nodules can be early signs of lung cancer. Even if the nodule presents no current threat, it must be monitored for any change.

KRMC’s Lung Nodule Clinic is the only facility in the region dedicated to managing lung nodules. Our skilled medical team thoroughly evaluates and closely monitors the spot over a period of time. The monitoring helps us detect any changes in appearance or size, which could indicate cancer.

With close observation, we are able to identify lung cancer as early as possible when it is the most treatable. Monitoring can also help us rule out cancer and avoid unnecessary surgery and treatment of non-cancerous lung nodules.

Diagnosing and treating lung cancer

If you have a changing lung nodule, doctors may need to do a biopsy to see if it contains cancer cells. A biopsy involves taking a small sample of tissue from the suspected area in the lungs.

When appropriate, we use newer biopsy techniques to obtain a tissue sample without major surgery. One state-of-the-art technology at KRMC is electromagnetic navigational bronchoscopy, which involves guiding a tiny catheter (tube) to a targeted spot or tumor in the lungs. The technology even makes it possible to access hard-to-reach areas deep in the bronchial tree, which until recently, always required major surgery.

Once a sample of tissue is extracted, it is examined under a microscope by a pathologist. This will determine if the tissue is benign (meaning no cancer cells are detected in the sample) or malignant (meaning that cancer cells are present in the tissue sample).

If a lung nodule proves to be cancer, our clinic coordinates your care with surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and other experts at the acclaimed KRMC Cancer Center.

Comprehensive care for your lungs

At the KRMC Lung Nodule Clinic, we hope to save lives from lung cancer by providing seamless clinical care, access to the latest therapies, and patient-centered support services.

Our multi-disciplinary medical team includes board-certified pulmonologists, radiologists, thoracic surgeons, and other medical experts. By working together, these doctors save valuable time in the lung cancer diagnostic and treatment process.

For further information, please contact the KRMC Lung Nodule Clinic at 928-681-8736 or visit our web page at www.azkrmc.com.