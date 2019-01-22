Make 2019 Your Healthiest Year yet with KRMC

For many, a new year brings an opportunity to examine life as we know it. People often take this time to reflect on their daily lives, their habits, and their health. Often, we consider things we may want to change – ways to do better for the coming year. Setting goals is an important first step, but it’s vital to have a solid plan and support along the way.

This New Year, Kingman Regional Medical Center wants our community to know that we are here to help keep you healthy through 2019 and beyond.

We offer a range of services to enhance your well-being. Here, we’ll outline ways we can help improve your overall health through better sleep, preventative care, and healthy lifestyle programs.

KRMC Sleep Disorders Center

Getting enough good-quality sleep is incredibly important to your health. Sufficient sleep can aid in immune system function, help stabilize your moods, and keep your heart and other organs healthy.

Most people occasionally have trouble with sleep or fail to wake up refreshed. However, if your sleep problems are frequent and affecting your (or your partner’s) qualify of life, you may suffer from a sleep disorder, which can lead to serious health problems.

Our Sleep Disorders Center features skilled staff and advanced technologies for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders. Our center is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM); an organization that sets the gold standard for medical sleep centers throughout the nation.

Our staff includes board-certified physicians who specialize in sleep medicine and sleep technicians certified by the Board of Registered Polysomnographic Technologists.

Most medical insurance plans (including Medicare and AHCCCS) cover KRMC Sleep Disorders Center services upon referral of your primary care provider.

For more information, call (928) 692-4144.

Nutrition and Diabetes Education

KRMC’s Nutrition Education program involves one-on-one consultations to help you learn healthier ways of eating based on your specific health conditions, needs, and food preferences.

For example, program participants learn:

• Fundamentals of good nutrition

• New ideas and recipes for healthy meals

• How to stretch food dollars

• Meal planning

• Cooking skills

• How to make favorite recipes healthier

• Healthy ways to lose and manage weight

KRMC also offers a Diabetes Education program, providing instruction on how to cope with and manage diabetes. It includes important information on eating right, being active, monitoring blood sugar, taking medication, reducing risks, and improving quality of life.

Our diabetes program involves one-on-one consultations and group classes with a certified diabetes educator using the American Diabetes Association accredited program called Diabetes Self-Management Training. We also facilitate a free support group for people with diabetes and their loved-ones, which meets at 2:00 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. For questions or assistance, call (928) 263-5607.

People who learn to eat better through formal training often experience improved blood sugar, lower cholesterol, fewer pounds, and more energy. Most health insurances, including AHCCCS and Medicare cover both KRMC’s Diabetes Education and Nutrition Education programs. If you think you can benefit from one of these programs, please talk to your doctor about a referral.

Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center

KRMC has a 40,000 square-foot wellness and rehabilitation center at the rear our Medical Professional Center. “The wellness center,” as we commonly call it, features state-of-the-art cardiovascular and strength training equipment, aerobics, racquetball, basketball, and a heated indoor swimming pool.

Our highly qualified staff includes personal trainers and instructors to help you identify your needs, set fitness and health goals, and create a training or exercise plan.

Members have access to the following services:

• Aquatics Programs

• Cardiac Rehabilitation

• Fitness Programs & Classes

• Personal Training

• Swim Instruction

The Del E. Webb Wellness Center offers special discounts for new members for the New Year. For more information, call (928) 692-4600.

Medical Care for your Overall Health

In addition to these specific services for your health, it is vital to establish a primary care provider and have regular well-checks or annual check-ups. Your primary care provider can help you manage any existing conditions as well ensure that your immunizations and biometrics – like cholesterol and blood sugar screenings – are up-to-date. If you don’t have a primary care provider, call 1-855-ASK-KRMC (1-855-275-5762) to find one, and make 2019 your healthiest year yet!