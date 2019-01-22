MCSO: Man leaves holes in ceiling, arrested for domestic violence

KINGMAN – Authorities say a 28-year-old Kingman man pushed a female victim down and a young child was shoved against a wall at a residence in the 3700 block of Shaeffer Avenue on Friday night.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home regarding a domestic violence situation. While the deputies were en route, they reported seeing a male subject, later identified as Deray Sonson Smith, walking away from the residence.

Deputies made contact with Smith, who reportedly said he had left the residence five minutes before meeting the deputies.

The adult female victim told deputies she was out, and when she returned home the house was a mess and she saw holes in the ceiling. The victim confronted Smith and told him to leave. She said Smith pushed her down and was yelling at her.

The victim’s daughter yelled at Smith to stop and was also shoved down by Smith. The child hit her head against a wall, according to the statement. MCSO reported the victim’s statements were confirmed by an interview with the child.

Smith was arrested for assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage. All charges are felonies and per aggravated domestic violence.

Smith was taken to Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office